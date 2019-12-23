Name: Allisa Olson
School: Aspen Creek Middle School
What do you teach? Sixth grade resource.
Experience: First year.
Hobbies: Fishing, camping, photography, boating.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? When I was in high school, I began helping out in the Life Skills classroom. I did this my junior and senior year of school. Because of this experience, I learned that I have a love for teaching others and decided to pursue special education.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I spend my summers camping and going on fishing excursions with family and friends. I also enjoy a good book next to the campfire or in my hammock.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? For me, the most rewarding part of being an educator is seeing the progress my students have made. They continue to amaze me every day!
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be … a Walleye fishing guide.