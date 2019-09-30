Name: Claire Meyer

School: Gretna Middle School

What do you teach? Sixth grade language arts.

Experience: First year teacher.

Hobbies: Running.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My mom and dad both influenced me to become an educator.

How do you spend your summer vacation? I nanny for a family in Gretna during the summer.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Getting to know your students and becoming their biggest supporter.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... an occupational therapist. I love to help people.

