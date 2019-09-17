Name: Ally Lemkau
School: Gretna Elementary School
What do you teach? Resource/Special Education Kindergarten, 3rd, and 4th.
Experience: This is my first year of teaching. I graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney last December and subbed from January to May.
Hobbies: I enjoying doing anything outside. I golfed in college and love to get back to that as often as I can.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? The main influencer on my choice to become an educator was my mom. She showed me what it meant to be an advocate for your students and that all students can be successful. I would also say that my teachers were influencers on my career choice as well. I was blessed to have great teachers growing up and I wanted to have that positive impact on students as well.
How do you spend your summer vacation? My summer is mainly spent doing things outside. I also love to visit my sister and brother-in-law who live in Colorado.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding part of being an educator is watching students’ faces light up when they understand something that they have been struggling with. That lightbulb moment is the greatest thing to witness.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... veterinarian. This is the only other thing that I wanted to be when I was growing up. I knew I wanted to be a teacher early on so it is hard to think about what else I would want to be.