Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING DRIZZLE EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS FROM A TRACE UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING TO NEAR 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...VERY SLIPPERY SIDEWALKS, ROADS AND BRIDGES ARE POSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. BE PREPARED FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&