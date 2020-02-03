Name: Kiley Delzer
School: Whitetail Creek Elementary
What do you teach? Third grade.
Experience: First year.
Hobbies: Watching movies, working out and reading.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? Prior experience working with children led be to be an educator. I loved teaching and interacting with kids.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Hanging out with family and spending time at the lake or pool.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Helping students have success in and out of academics.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... an athletic trainer.