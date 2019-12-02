Name: Alex Grove
School: Whitetail Creek Elementary School
What do you teach? First grade.
Experience: First year teacher.
Hobbies: Cooking, shopping, reading, traveling.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My 11th grade U.S. history teacher. He would make class so fun to go to and all of his students looked forward to his class. I wanted to have somewhere where students would love to go.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Traveling. This past summer I traveled to Europe for the third time. I went to Greece, the Netherlands and United Kingdom.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Having students view you as a role model and seeing them grow into little adults.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a hairstylist or a makeup artist.