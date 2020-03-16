Name: Molly Bond
School: Aspen Creek Middle School
What do you teach? Eighth grade reading.
Experience: I completed my student teaching in eighth grade language arts at Elkhorn Middle School. I also spent a year as a substitute teacher for Elkhorn Public Schools.
Hobbies: I enjoy traveling, photography, cooking, writing and watching and playing sports.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? As a sophomore in college, I started tutoring women in my sorority. I quickly fell in love with helping people overcome learning obstacles. I live for the “lightbulb moment” when people finally understand a concept or idea they’ve been struggling with.
How do you spend your summer vacation? This past summer I had the opportunity to complete an internship at Walt Disney World. Working in Orlando, Florida, I had the opportunity to learn all about working with children from different backgrounds and cultures. I also had the opportunity to take classes from Disney University, which I truly believe will help me grow in the classroom. In future summers, I would love to complete another internship through the Walt Disney Company, or further my education by participating in a master’s program.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding part of being an educator is that you’re constantly learning and growing. I learn just as much from my students as I’m sure they learn from me.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... in publishing. I would love having a job where I get paid to read new literature and converse with authors.