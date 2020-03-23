Name: Seth McKenzie (Mac)
School: Gretna Elementary School
What do you teach? K-5 music education. Sixth year in the district. The previous five years, I was teaching percussion/band for the Gretna district at both middle schools and high school.
Experience: Bachelor of Music in K-12 education and percussion performance. Master of Music in percussion performance. I have been teaching music for 12 years in many different settings across a wide range of ages spanning kindergarten through collegiate level.
Hobbies: To put simply, I love music. I am always in search of new, engaging music that forces me to listen and to learn about the band/artist background(s). My all-time favorite band is Green Day. They have been my “gateway” band to so many amazing discoveries. I love to travel, whether through music or pleasure, and just hang out with friends and family. I enjoy participating in mud runs, hiking, exercising and trying new things that stretch me as a person.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I used to be a part of The Nebraska Choral Arts Society from sixth grade through ninth grade in a group called Bel Canto. My director, Dr. Z. Randall Stroope, was a huge influence on how I approach and manage the things that are most important to me, as well as, how he taught us to love learning no matter how difficult the task may appear to be at first. Those lessons, and many others, transferred to my studies and further into how I approach teaching. The rewards of dedication, flexibility, honesty and care are well worth the “blood, sweat, and tears” of the journeys we go through for our life purposes.
How do you spend your summer vacation? It truly depends on what opportunities arise. I love to hang with family and friends any chance I get. I am a percussionist that loves to make music with others and teach/learn alongside fellow musicians. I enjoy attending concerts, going to the movies and discussing the art forms. I usually work several weeks in the summer for the UNO Aim for Stars — Math and Science Camp as the Assistant Director. I would like to travel more. The most recent place I traveled to was Iceland. I highly recommend, especially for “Game of Thrones” fans, but it is just a beautiful country filled with a fascinating history.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? I absolutely love the moments when students (or even myself) lose themselves in the music they are creating or learning. With the years I worked at both Gretna middle schools and the high school, I have witnessed so many students dedicate their whole selves to their craft and to their fellow classmates to be a part of something that brings them so much pride and joy. Truly astounding. Quality creates demand and great things happen when you are around good people.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be … a rockstar, through and through.