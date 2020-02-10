Name: Lindsay Beber
School: Palisades Elementary
What do you teach? Second grade.
Experience: Six years.
Hobbies: Reading and spending time with my family.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My sixth grade teacher influenced me to become an educator because she made learning fun.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I spend my summer vacation relaxing and spending as much time outside as possible.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding part of teaching is seeing the progress students make throughout the year.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... an interior designer.