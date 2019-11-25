Name: Shannon Buttner
School: Thomas Elementary School
What do you teach? Fourth grade.
Experience: This is my seventh year teaching; all at Thomas in fourth grade.
Hobbies: I enjoy walks with my dog, boating, snowboarding, attending sporting events and trying new restaurants.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My mom was a teacher and I have always looked up to her. Since a very young age, my dream has been to teach elementary school.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Traveling with my finance, spending time with my family, hanging out at the lake and attending concerts.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding part is building relationships with students and watching them grow and succeed over the course of the school year. I also love when former students come back to visit and I get to hear of their accomplishments.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a stay at home dog mom.