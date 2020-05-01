Name: Megan Runyon
School: Aspen Creek Elementary
What do you teach? First grade.
Experience: Three years teaching. Previously worked four years in social work.
Hobbies: Crafting, going outside and exploring new places.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I worked in a Head Start program as a social worker for four years. After seeing the impact teachers have on students’ lives, I knew I had to go back to school for teaching.
How do you spend your summer vacation? Exploring the outdoors with my husband and two sons, lots of family time.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Watching a child’s face light up when they finally figure out a math problem or learn to read. Having them find confidence is amazing!
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a morning talk show host.