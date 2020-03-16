Seeing similar programs popping up across the country, Gretna Public Schools Director of Nutrition Services Sharon Schaefer knew it’d be a good thing to bring to Gretna.
Thus began her efforts to fund Meals 4 Heroes, a GPS program that invites first responders to eat lunch with students on any given day.
After gaining the support of Superintendent Rich Beran, and the financial support from an Omaha-area law firm, the district kicked things off Feb. 14.
“The idea behind it is to make sure children are having positive interactions with first responders and military personnel,” Schaefer said.
For younger students, the meal allows them to become more comfortable with people who might otherwise seem intimidating.
“If that same student is in an emergency situation in the future, now they’ve already connected with those professionals before,” Schaefer said. “They’ve already talked about their favorite pizza toppings, for example, which makes that person more real. Those scary moments for children become less scary.”
“If they’re in a position where they need to ask for help, the circle of who they’re comfortable going to is expanded because they’ve had those positive interactions. Now they have a very real connection with someone else.”
For older students, Schaefer said the career readiness component is huge, exposing students to something they might consider doing as profession or a way to give back.
“If they sit next to a volunteer fireman from their town, that might become a passion of theirs,” she said. “They might talk with a Sarpy County deputy and decide to go into law enforcement.”
For first responders, it’s a free meal and the opportunity to make a positive connection with students.
The program is open to all paramedics, firemen, police officers and military personnel who work or live in the Gretna area. Visitors are welcome at any Gretna school and should call ahead that morning to let staff know they will be attending lunch. Once arriving at the building, they should check in at the school office with proper I.D.
Schaefer Shapiro Law Firm has committed to fund the meals at least through the end of 2020.
“As long as we are in school feeding students, we are happy to feed our heroes,” Schaefer said.
The program has already seen a number of visitors.
“I’ve received an overwhelming amount of emails saying, ‘Oh this is a great idea, thank you for bringing it to Gretna,’” Schaefer said.
“As we become more proficient in the programs already in place, it gives me the ability to ask my staff what’s next. I don’t want to add another layer of complexity if we’re not ready but when we are, I’m always going to do something that benefits Gretna as a community and something that benefits GPS students.”