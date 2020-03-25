Mounting concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic has caused some metro area residents to overbuy, leaving many grocery shelves’ stock dwindling.
McKinney’s Food Center urged its patrons on March 13 to think before they panic buy.
The message was shared on the business’ Facebook page, announcing that the store would begin limiting purchases of cleaning supplies, toilet paper and cases of water to one per customer.
Days later, the business announced a limit of three for most other items in the store.
“We would like to be able to make sure ALL of our neighbors can get groceries during this difficult time in our country,” said a March 17 post on McKinney’s Facebook page.
Coupled with efforts to ensure everyone’s needs are met, the limits also help enforce the idea that people continue their weekly shopping, buying for a week or two at a time rather than stocking up on supplies.
“We’re not the only ones putting limits on stuff,” store owner Bob McKinney said. “People are panic buying. Everyone is buying more than normal. You have people hitting multiple stores. If people continue to overbuy, it’s never going to get caught up.
“Keep your distance and if you’re sick, stay home. It’s just common sense. If you’re going grocery shopping, leave the kids at home. You don’t need to bring everybody into the store. We wipe stuff down through the store as the day goes.”
While some stores have limited their hours, McKinney’s has remained open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“It’s been nice to have the business but it’s tough to take care of our regular people,” McKinney said. “I want to take care of my customers that have supported us over the past 20-plus years. I’m just trying to be straight with them. Having a fully stocked store could be several weeks or several months out when it comes to certain things.”