The Midlands Community Foundation and the Gretna Community Foundation are now accepting applications for their 2020 Gretna High School scholarship funds.
The four funds include the Addisyn Pfeifer Scholarship Fund, available to Gretna High School graduating female seniors who have played two of the four years of high school soccer at GHS. The scholarship fund will distribute one, one-time $1,500 scholarship to the student. In addition to being a graduating female senior at GHS and playing two of the four years of soccer, applicants must maintain a standard GPA of 3.2 or above on a 4.0 scale. They must show financial need and be involved in non-academic and extra-curricular activities.
Other funds are the Bob and Vicki Andersen Scholarship Fund, the GHS Class of 1968 Memorial Scholarship Fund and the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund.
The Bob and Vicki Andersen Scholarship Fund is a scholarship in support of a Gretna graduating student who is planning to attend trade school. The scholarship will distribute one, one-time $1,000 scholarship to the student.
The GHS Class of 1968 Memorial Scholarship Fund is available to students who are currently graduating seniors at the Gretna Public High School. The scholarship will distribute one, one-time $1,000 scholarship to the student. In addition to being a graduating senior, the applicant must show financial need, involvement in non-academic and extra-curricular activities, be an active volunteer and enter the number of years in the Gretna Public School system and if they are a descendant of a family member from the 1968 Gretna graduating class.
The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund is a scholarship available to Gretna High School graduating seniors in their pursuit of higher education or to a Gretna High School graduate who has completed more than 3 years of higher education at an accredited higher learning institution who is under the age of 25. The fund shall annually distribute one to two scholarship(s) in the aggregate amount of $1,000 each. In addition to being a graduating senior or attending a higher learning institution, the applicant must submit two letters of recommendation, a transcript, including GPA and ACT or SAT score, and is studying or pursuing a career in business or entrepreneurship.
Visit midlandscommunity.org for specific scholarship guidelines and/or applications. Scholarship funds can be established at MCF to help local students pursue their dreams and goals at colleges, universities and trade or technical schools after high school graduation. These funds allow donors to give back to the community through their name or the name of a loved one while also receiving tax benefits.