Russ Mayer is no stranger to Gretna. A volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician since 1992, he is said to have inspired many volunteers to follow in his footsteps.
For two weeks each summer, Russ is better known as ‘Mr. Fireworks,’ putting his personal life on hold to ensure a successful annual fundraising effort for the Gretna Baseball Foundation, an organization he helped create.
He dedicates his free time to Gretna’s older residents, visiting and playing cards with those at the Gretna Community Living Center and SilverRidge Assisted Living and Memory Support.
Mayer even picks up trash along Gretna roads, not for any organization or credit, but instead because he feels it is his civic duty to do so.
For these reasons, among many others, the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce named Mayer the 2018 Citizen of the Year on Friday evening during Gretna Days kickoff festivities.
A humbled Mayer accepted the award under the Peterson Park gazebo during the annual Gretna Optimists barbecue.
“I’m shocked by this,” Mayer said Friday. “I’m very grateful for the honor. I will continue to do what I have to to make Gretna a better place.”