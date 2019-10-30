The Gretna High School marching band ended its season on a high note Saturday, clinching its second consecutive grand championship at the Nebraska State Bandmasters State Marching Contest.
The band was also recognized for Best Percussion and Best Music.
The GHS marching band kicked off its competition season Sept. 28 in Papillion at the Titan Invitational. The band only performed in the preliminary portion that day and took first in Class A.
The following weekend, the band headed to the Capitol City Marching Band Championships where they again took first place. At the competition they also received a number of caption awards: Best Music, Best Visual, Best Effect, Best Color Guard and Best Percussion.
On Oct. 12, the band earned all of the same awards, this time at the Elkhorn Sounds of Excellence Marching Invitational.
At the Omaha Marching Invitational on Oct. 19, the GHS marching band took second place, also earning a caption award for Best Music.
The successful season culminated Saturday at the 36th annual Nebraska State Bandmasters Marching Band Contest, held at Millard South High School’s Buell Stadium.
It was the 118-member band’s 13th appearance at the contest.
The performance came on the heels of last year’s state championship win. The Gretna High School marching band also took first in the 2018 Nebraska State Bandmasters Association state marching contest.
This year’s theme was “Reflections of the Earth” and incorporated music from a light show at the Epcot Theme Park at Disneyworld. The band found a smaller version of the Epcot globe that a band from Wisconsin had made a few years ago and rented it as their main prop of the season.
“The kids have been working hard; they want to do well,” said Andrew Norris, who directs the marching band alongside assistant director Landon Barada. “Especially after last year...we haven’t really had that expectation before.
“I try to tell them not to worry about placement. It’s not about that. It’s about working together to do something bigger, working together toward their goals. If they do things the right way, good things happen.”
This year’s freshman marching band performed its show, which featured music from “The Greatest Showman,” at both the Capitol City and Elkhorn invites.
“I think they had fun with that,” Norris said. “It’s a way to get them involved with high school marching band without just throwing them in.”