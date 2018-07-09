Kurt Nielsen had a problem.
His 2-year-old son Landry is quite the athlete, but the balls he hits often go down the street, get lost or fall into the gutter.
Cue Nielsen’s solution: connecting the ball to a fishing pole so it could be reeled back in. Simple, creative and as of recent weeks, explosive.
The solution gained national attention in recent weeks after Nielsen created a video to share on Twitter with friends and family.
Baseball King — a company that sells baseball-related and themed clothing and accessories — shared Nielsen’s video to its Facebook page. The video there has more than 11 million views.
MLB Network also shared the video on television twice.
“That was pretty cool, to see them talk about Landry on TV,” Nielsen said.
“It’s just a rare thing that happened. We didn’t expect any of it.”