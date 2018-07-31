A nasty weed growing in my lawn disguises itself as grass, until it grows for a while and reveals its’ sinister nature: world domination.
Okay, maybe not world domination but at least neighborhood domination.
So I called a lawn guy. He took one look at it, gave me a wry smile, and said, “Nut sedge. Don’t pull it. It will only make more of them grow.”
That should be against the rules. If I can’t pull the weed, then how can I get it out of my life? I want them to pay for their rebellion! I want them to suffer! I want them gone!
Maybe I need to settle down a bit.
There’s a lesson in my lawn — a lesson Jesus taught 2,000 years ago. He may not have been thinking about nut sedge, but when He told a story about wheat and weeds, He came to a similar conclusion: “Don’t pull them.”
Jesus compared the kingdom of heaven to a wheat field where a farmer planted good seed but an enemy came in the night and planted nut sedge — or some other obnoxious usurper. When the weeds started sprouting, the hired hands asked if they should pull them out. “Nope,” said the farmer, “If you pull the weeds, you’ll pull up the wheat with it. Instead, let them grow together until the harvest. Then we’ll pull out the weeds, bundle them up and burn them. The wheat, however, we’ll gather into the barn.”
Later on, Jesus explained the story. He compared Himself to the farmer who sows good seed. The field is the world. The good seeds are subjects of God’s kingdom. The weeds are subjects of the Devil, the enemy who sows them. The harvest is the end of the age.
As the story — and our lawns — teach us, the good plants and the bad often look a lot alike. But a discerning eye can tell the difference by the crop they yield. God plants people in the world to produce things like love, joy, peace, and patience. The enemy plants people to be thorns, thistles, and nut sedge.
Turns out, the nut sedge in my yard can be killed with a special chemical. But we shouldn’t expect enemies to be eradicated. We can’t just pull them out of our lives or expect God to spray them with Roundup. The answer is to trust the better farmer.
Which would be Jesus.
When He stood on our sod, He didn’t uproot all the liars who slandered Him. Instead, He lived among them. But He sunk His roots deep into the truth of God’s Word, which strengthened Him to endure and bear fruit. Jesus endured the judgment that we deserve as human weeds pulled out His beard, beat His face and body, and nailed Him to a cross.
He was uprooted so that we could be planted.
God can transform the most noxious of us into His children, when we allow the seeds of His Word to find root in our hearts.
Mature plants learn to abide by sinking their roots deeper into the soil of God’s promises, even when they are surrounded by weeds. The seeds of our great enemy bear nothing but strife, even as they grow in the world God created.
Which one are you?
It takes deep roots of trust to thrive in this weedy world, but those who trust the master gardener have a confident expectation that when it comes time to harvest, God will sort out the wheat and the weeds.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna.