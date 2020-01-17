Hubble and Melissa Reichert, left, join Pam Werling and Janette Kelley for a photo. The four stand with the 111 Christmas shoe boxes collected by the Gretna Lions Club throughout the month of December. Each box contained toys, school supplies, clothing, food and personal hygiene items. Exceeding its goal of 100 boxes, the club delivered the gifts to the Wanblee community on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota for the holidays. A number of other items were donated outside of the shoe boxes.