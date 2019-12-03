20191120_gb_shoebox

Items displayed show a sample of what might be packed in one Christmas shoe box, a new project the Lions Club is sponsoring for the Wanblee community on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

 Photo courtesy of Gretna Lions Club

The Gretna Lions Club will sponsor a new project for the Wanblee community on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota for the holidays.

One of the most impoverished communities in the Western Hemisphere, many of the children who live there don’t receive presents for Christmas.

Mary Grimme Epps, a retired Families Working Together volunteer who lives on the reservation, aspires to give each child a happy Christmas by collecting Christmas shoe boxes filled with gifts for these children.

The Lions Club in Gretna has set a goal to distribute 100 empty boxes then collect boxes after they have been filled by interested individuals in the community and the Gretna area to help Epps with her project.

Those interested in participating can stop by Reichert Family Dentistry at 11812 Standing Stone Drive in Gretna and pick up however many boxes that individual or organization would like to fill.

Call 402-905-2880 to inquire about hours or schedule a pickup.

Each box will come with instructions and the age and gender of the intended child. The instructions request socks, underwear, one to two food items, a new toy, school supply and a full-size personal hygiene item be included.

Boxes must be returned to Reichert Family Dentistry by Dec. 16.

For more information, call Pam Werling at 402-216-6532.

