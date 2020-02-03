Students took time out of their busy schedules in recent weeks to complete state-mandated testing of their eyes and ears.
Vision and hearing screenings were offered at many Gretna schools the week of Jan. 6, largely in part to efforts of the Gretna Lions Club.
This is the second year the Gretna Lions Club has participated, though Lions Clubs throughout the state have provided the service for more than 30 years.
“Helen Keller was one of the Lions’ very early members,” Gretna Lions Club President Pam Werling said. “She kind of got us on the path of helping the visually impaired.”
The Gretna Lions helped provide eyesight and hearing tests to students at Thomas and Palisades elementary schools. They also aided testing efforts among preschool students at Gretna and Whitetail Creek elementaries along with students at Aspen Creek Middle School.
Efforts were more widespread than last year, when the Gretna Lions provided testing solely to Thomas Elementary students. About 1,500 students were estimated to be served through the program in about three and a half days.
The Nebraska Lions Foundation provides a mobile screening unit that travels the state aiding local Lions clubs in their efforts by providing the expensive tools used for both the hearing and vision screenings.
Utilizing three specialty spot vision screening cameras, volunteers are able to test eyes by taking a photo of them. Preliminary results offered through the screening can advise students whether they might need to see a doctor or not.
Gretna Lions members estimated their record time of testing one fourth grade class took less than six minutes. PTO volunteers from some schools also helped out.
“A lot of nurses do it themselves, but it does take a lot of time,” Werling said.
State law mandates that students be tested for hearing and vision in certain grades.