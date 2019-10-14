A summer fundraiser put on by the Gretna Lions Club has wrapped up.
The Gretna Lions Club hosted the drive after a visit from Dee Acklie, former Gretna Elementary School teacher, who shared her mission work and teaching experiences on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation with club members at a July meeting.
The club collected 40 boxes of books, puzzles, games and stuffed animals totaling about 1,500 pounds. A few boxes of school supplies and backpacks were also included.
Items were collected and stored at Reichert Family Dentistry. Hubble and Melissa Reichert delivered the trailer full of items to Wanblee, S.D., last week on their way to visit their son in Chadron.
“I think we did a pretty good job,” said Pam Werling, Gretna Lions Club president. “It was fun.”
Club members said they plan to work on drives for the reservation again in the future.
“They want them to take the books home and keep reading and read to younger generations,” said JT Kelley, Gretna Lions Club member.
Six boxes of books were also donated to Lasting Hope Recovery Center, an adult psychiatric facility.
The Gretna Lions Club is a volunteer organization dedicated to service and community.
The club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Pizza Hut, 11832 Standing Stone Drive.