Lauren Liebentritt has filed for a seat on the Gretna City Council.
Born and raised in Gretna, Liebentritt and her husband have three children: a first grader, a preschooler and a 3-year-old. The couple are 2011 Gretna High School graduates.
“Because I’ve lived in Gretna for so long and am now raising my kids here, I’m passionate about Gretna and watching it grow,” Liebentritt said. “Being a part of that growth and making sure we’re not only growing but also improving what we already have and not forget about the old part of Gretna, while also trying to build new and continue to grow.”
Liebentritt is the chair of the City of Gretna’s Park Advisory Committee and an associate board member for the Gretna Days Foundation. She is a youth leader for first graders at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Liebentritt is currently the only candidate who has filed for the Ward 2 seat.