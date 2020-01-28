The Gretna Public Library released its State of the Library report for 2019 earlier this month.
Boasting a 268% return on investment for Gretna taxpayers, a 22% increase over last year, the library’s programming and services continue to prove valuable to the community. Gretna residents saved $1,742,838 in 2019 by utilizing library resources.
Attendance between both libraries in 2019 totaled 45,910, a 5% decrease from last year’s 48,381.
“We suspect that our off-site programming is part of the reason for the drop,” said Rebecca McCorkindale, assistant library director.
With growing popularity of some programs, the Gretna Public Library has utilized larger spaces, particularly at Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church, to accommodate more people.
“Other reasons could be all of the construction on the streets and our parking lot at our main location, which has made it challenging to physically reach us,” McCorkindale said in an email.
“Another reason may be because our patrons are getting savvier with using all of our online resources such as Overdrive, Mango Languages and Historic Gretna. In 2019, our online resources were accessed 613 times. This past year? 2,009! That’s a 106% increase.”
Both locations circulated a total of 110,966 items in 2019, a 5% decrease from 2018’s 117,308.
Circulated items included 319 board games, 8,766 DVDs, 9,672 adult fiction books, 3,459 young adult books and 47,557 children’s books. Ebooks and Audiobooks saw a 26% increase in popularity, with a total of 12,956 circulated.
The top three children’s books from 2019 were all Peppa Pig books: “Peppa Gives Thanks,” “Peppa Pig and the Silly Sniffles” and “Peppa Pig and the Career Day.”
The most popular children’s movies were “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “LEGO Movie 2” and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”
The most popular adult titles were “The 18th Abduction” by James Patterson, “Watching You” by Lisa Jewell and “Sold on a Monday” by Kristina McMorris.
The most popular adult movies in 2019 were “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Instant Family” and “A Star Is Born.”
Other notable numbers:
The library addressed 18,316 reference questions in 2019, a 2% increase from 2018’s 17,991.
Computer or Wi-Fi use increased by 6% from 2018 to 2019, with a total use of 6,039.
Though computer use increased, website visitors decreased by 12% for a total of 32,778.
Library events increased by 4% from 2018 to 2019, with a total of 604 events held last year. Event attendance also increased, up 11% for a total of 17,503.
A total of 231 free early literacy programs were offered in 2019, a 5% increase from 2018’s 219. Early literacy program attendance increased by 24% for a total of 4,419.