My kids are in the habit of adding “-ish” to certain phrases to make it seem like they’ve done something they haven’t.
When I ask if the downstairs has been picked up, they answer, “It’s clean … ish.”
Which means, of course, that it looks like a wildebeast has been wallowing in the basement for the last week and half.
When I ask if homework is finished, I’ll hear them say, “It’s done … ish.”
Cute. For a few hours. They’re just trying to make their disobedience sound less severe than it actually is.
Unfortunately, I don’t think I’ve outgrown that problem myself. Sometimes my own life is pretty “-ishy.” I leave messes in my wake. I don’t finish what I start. I lessen the severity of my disobedience to my heavenly father.
So if God were to ask me if I’ve been loving toward my neighbors, I often answer, “I’ve been loving-ish.”
Which means, of course, that I’ve been about as loving as that wildebeast in my basement. But love isn’t the only place where “-ish” has wallowed its way into my actions.
I’ve been giving-ish. I’m also quite skilled at being patient-ish, kind-ish, and forviging-ish.
We all are.
Our problems flow from one spring of “ish” that bubbles its way into everything we do. We’re self-ish.
We have been for a long time. According to the story of Genesis, when Adam and Eve went against God, they chose their will over His. That’s why ours is an inherited “-ish.” I didn’t need to teach my kids how to make messes; my parents didn’t need to teach me. We come pre-programmed.
We know the appeal of making ourselves look better before God. But the more we try to hide our messes, the less connected we are with our creator. If kids are always “-ish-ing” their answers, it diminishes the relationships they have with parents, teachers and coaches. The same thing happens to our relationship with God when we try to “-ish” our way out of things.
Jesus offers us a different life because He lived by a different suffix: “-less,” not “-ish.”
He was selfless. How else could He set His own feelings aside and do His Father’s will?
When Jesus was executed on the cross, He cried out, “It is finished.” Not “finished-ish.” Finished.
Jesus is far more attracted to “-less” than “-ish.” He is a Messiah who gravitates to the helpless, the hopeless, and the friendless. And when He comes into our lives, He makes us blameless.
“Yet now he has reconciled you to himself through the death of Christ in his physical body. As a result, he has brought you into his own presence, and you are holy and blameless as you stand before him without a single fault.” (Colossians 1:22)
To be blameless, we need to come to grips with the reality that we’re helpless to clean up our messes and powerless to do the work of saving ourselves.
If you’re reconciled to God through belief in Jesus, you aren’t “forgiven-ish.” Since we are blameles, we can grow into selfless, fearless people who are limitless in what we can accomplish with God.
Don’t settle for an “-ishy-washy” kind of faith. God has something better for you.
Pay close attention to your word endings. It’s not just good grammar. It’s good theology. As far as suffixes go, “-less” is more.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmad sen@steadfastgretna.org.