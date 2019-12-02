A Gretna American Legion tradition had fallen by the wayside in recent years.
A tradition dating back to the 1980s, Gretna American Legion Post 216 revived its Veteran of the Year program Nov. 11.
At its annual Veterans Day Dinner, Legion members recognized four Veterans with the award, one for each year from 2016 to 2019.
Lloyd Lemke was recognized as 2016 Veteran of the Year; Louis Essen for 2017; Jeff Johnson for 2018 and Larry Cushing for 2019.
“We wanted to breathe some life into this program after a few years away from it,” said Loren Foged, Legion Post Commander.
“It just seemed like it was too important of a thing to just abandon.”
Foged said that while he can’t pinpoint one exact reason that each of these men were nominated, the recognition is about more than just one great achievement.
“We get involved in things like funeral details, honor guards, folding the flag and presenting it to a widow at the grave site,” Foged said. “We put up flags in the park. There’s a lot of patriotic and civic-minded things. We go see all of the Gretna veterans at least once a month. A lot of these things are important to us because they’re things we’d want someone to do for us.
“Sometimes it’s hard to get fellas involved in that kind of stuff. Some of the tasks are somewhat somber and sometimes sad. It’s hard to get people to come and participate in those things that aren’t all fun.”
Veteran of the Year is somebody who is called on and counted on in these instances.
“That’s not for one specific task; that’s for the long haul, for years,” Foged said. “If I call this guy for help, I know he’s going to be there. They, for years, have dedicated themselves to the cause of putting civic pride and patriotism into our community.”
Each Veteran of the Year is selected by a committe of their peers, comprised of those who have received the award in years past.
“It’s sort of the cream of the crop, of the cream of the crop, of the cream of the crop,” Foged said.