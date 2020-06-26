Though spectators will not be allowed at the games this year, Legion Baseball home games will be livestreamed to the Gretna High School “gretna live” YouTube platform. The livestreams may be accessed at gretnabase ball.com/gretnabase ball or youtube.com/watch?v=BINx--RJErQ.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.