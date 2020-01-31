Gretna mayoral candidate Angie Lauritsen hosted a town hall meeting Sunday, inviting Gretna residents to join her at downtown Gretna’s Turtle Doves for an informal sit-down.
Discussion kicked off with Lauritsen sharing her background, later encouraging attendees to ask her anything.
Moving to Gretna with her husband Jason in 2011, Lauritsen was unsure of how to uproot and plant her bakery business in a new town. As she sought information about opening a local storefront, Lauritsen encountered numerous road blocks, leading her to get involved with the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce Board. There, she helped form the Business Development Committee, seeking ways to make Gretna more friendly to new business.
That involvement with the Chamber board eventually led Lauritsen to attend weekly Gretna City Council meetings in 2014.
“I never thought I would run for office at all,” she said.
After prompting from elected officials who had become her advocates, Lauritsen successfully ran for a council seat representing Ward 2, where she has served for three years.
Over those years, it has become her priority to ensure Gretna had a voice in countywide and state matters.
“Former Bellevue Mayor Rita Sanders once asked, ‘How can you advocate for your community if you’re not sitting at the table?’” Lauritsen said. “That’s always stuck with me.
“I ask myself, ‘Does somebody from Gretna need to be there?’ If the answer is yes, I make room in my schedule and I go.”
Discussion topics varied from the pending annexation and related Sarpy County lawsuit, rapid housing and population growth in relation to the Gretna Public Schools district and the proposed aquatics and recreation facility, to law enforcement and speeding concerns and the proposed BDC Commons development located northwest of Highway 6/31 and southeast of South Street.
It was noted that while some community members don’t want to lose the “small town feel,” city officials cannot stop growth. Rather, they can plan accordingly, making informed and intentional decisions that benefit the community and its residents.
“In the small business world, there’s a saying, ‘If you’re not growing, you’re dying,’” Lauritsen said. “I don’t want to be dying.”
If elected mayor, Lauritsen said she plans to continue on the same morals she currently employs. She regards trust and the creation of relationships highly.
She believes the city deserves more than a part time mayor, and she has the time to dedicate to this community.
“I have educated myself on Gretna,” Lauritsen said. “I know where to start to get to where we need to go. I’m learning as much as I can.
“We need stronger leadership and I feel I am that person.”