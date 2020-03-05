Angie Lauritsen, with Lauritsen Ventures, was one of 30 Nebraska leaders recognized for completing Class XII of Leadership Nebraska.
Current and emerging leaders from throughout Nebraska were invited to participate in the program, focused on enhancing leadership skills and offering a deeper knowledge of challenges and opportunities facing the state.
“Leadership is the most important component to thriving communities and economic development,” said Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce. “Leadership Nebraska helps develop and connect a future generation of great leaders throughout the state.”
The program included six, two-day sessions held in various locations throughout Nebraska. Topics included economic development, healthcare, agriculture, education, and government and policy.
All graduates of the program received certificates and commemorative awards at a commencement ceremony held Feb. 20.
Applications for the next class may be submitted through April 17. For more information on the Nebraska Chamber’s Leadership Nebraska, contact Roberta Pinkerton at 402-474-4422 or visit www.leadershipnebraska.com.