With schools out and social distancing in session, Gretna Public Schools psychologists said the lack of socialization could impact children later on.
Social interaction is critical to a child’s development and those skills will follow them through life both personally and professionally, school psychologist Karen Wille said. Whether this time will have a lasting impact on their development will likely depend on how long the social distancing lasts.
Also, everyone may be affected differently.
“It’s the great unknown,” school psychologist Paul Menousek said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen, but I think with the resiliency of our species and the adaptability of our species, we’re going to figure out ways to meet the needs that come up.”
Wille said this time of social distancing could be compared to times in history where people were forced to stay inside.
She said people came out of those times unharmed. Though they may pick up different health and hygiene habits, she said they bounced back.
While many in-person interactions are out of the question for the time being, school psychologist Stephanie Hengen said connecting with friends and teachers over social media is the next best thing.
However, it’s also important to not spend too much time online to take away from communicating with family in real life, the physiologists said.
Parents should spend time socializing as a family, they said, such as by eating together, going on walks or playing in their backyard. Menousek said make sure the family is not only spending time in each others’ presence but conversing when doing so.
The added parent-child time could actually benefit elementary school-age children, Wille said, as they learn many social skills from their immediate family.
“Whatever comes of this, I feel like our school systems and our communities will rally together,” Hengen said. “I think that long term we’ll come out of this, hopefully better.”