For the second consecutive year, Gretna Fr. John V. Wallace Knights of Columbus Council #10047 has donated $3,000 to Gretna Public Schools.
The funds will again be used for the school lunch program Angel Account, which helps put money in the lunch accounts of students whose families may struggle to make ends meet.
“If a kid gets behind they can just throw someone money in there and the parents don’t have to worry about it,” said Kevin Weber, KOC field agent. “It’s a great cause.”
Weber said that last year, the Knights were in overwhelming support of the donation, which seemed to be the right amount to get students through the school year.
“A lot of the members, including myself, didn’t realize this was a need in this community,” he said.
The Knights are glad to keep the donation in the Gretna community while reaching locals in need who may not be affiliated with the church.
The donation was made right in the middle of National School Lunch Week, held Oct. 14 through Oct. 18 this year.
“Gretna is in a better position than say, a high risk or high need community, but that doesn’t mean that families don’t struggle,” said Sharon Schaefer, Gretna Public Schools Food Service Director. “It’s very expensive to feed a family.”
Schaefer said that this is the time of the year that student balances begin to drop. She encourages families who might need help to reach out to the district.
“We want to lift each other up and if we know there’s a need, we want to look out for that,” Schaefer said.
Those interested in donating to a particular family or families in need generally, can contact the Gretna Public Schools administration at 402-332-3265.