Update: Two people have died and several other people were critically injured Wednesday morning after a four-vehicle crash on Nebraska Highway 370 near Gretna, authorities said.
The crash was reported just after 9:45 a.m. near 192nd Street and Highway 370, according to a Sarpy County dispatcher.
Seven or eight people were injured in addition to the people who died, Sarpy County Chief Deputy Greg London said.
"It is a terrible accident," London said.
London said Wednesday afternoon that another person had died after one death was reported earlier.
Information about the cause of the crash, how it played out and the identity of the victims was not immediately available. Victims were taken by ambulance and medical helicopter to local hospitals, a dispatcher said.
Members of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office and Gretna Fire Department responded to the crash.