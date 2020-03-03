Douglas-Sarpy County Extension Master Gardener and Nebraska Certified Arborist Jim Keepers, center, owner and operator of Finders Keepers Landscaping and chairperson of the Gretna Arbor Society/Tree Board, was presented the Nebraska Association’s Arborist of the Year Award Award and the Nebraska Arborists Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award by NAA president Kevin Popken, left. Jim’s wife, Trish Keepers, is pictured right. This was the first time this association presented both awards to the same individual at the same time.