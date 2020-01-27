Gretna High School hosted Primetime, its annual show choir competition, on Jan. 12. Though Gretna’s show choirs do not compete in their own event, each group performed at the day-long competition.
Evolution, GHS’ women’s choir, performed in the morning. The group’s performance was based around the board game “Clue.”
Revolution, the high school’s mixed choir, performed its “Revenge of the Nerds”-themed show in the evening.
The Bridge Street Singers from St. Francis High School in Minnesota were named grand champion. Blackout from Elkhorn South High School took second and Aberdeen Central High School’s Eagle Express group from South Dakota took third.
Performing hits like “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” “Bad Medicine,” “Forget You” and “Hallelujah,” Revolution took first place at its first competition of the season, the Pleasant Hill Battle of the Best on Jan. 18. The choir was also awarded Best Vocals and Best Choreography.
Revolution will compete again Saturday at the Millard West Music Lives.
Evolution took sixth at the Pleasant Hill Battle of the Best, performing a fun mashup of “Toxic” and “Careless Whisper,” along with “Never Enough,” a hit from “The Greatest Showman,” and 1970s classic “Ballroom Blitz.” Evolution will also compete Saturday in Millard.