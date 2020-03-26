The Independent Riders Saddle Club on Feb. 8 held its annual bake sale at McKinney’s Food Center, 215 Enterprise Drive.
All items, home-baked in the kitchen of Linda Foxworthy, were offered for a freewill donation. During the sale, club members practiced organizational, time management, salesmanship and money management skills.
Funds raised will be used for future club activities and community service projects.
“The community was extremely supportive,” Foxworthy said. “We appreciate McKinney’s for their continued support.”
The Independent Riders Saddle Club is open to horse enthusiasts of all ages. Those who enjoy trail riding, competing or simply hanging out with horses in the barns are welcome.
The club’s next event will feature a presentation on equine bio security by United States Department of Agriculture veterinarian Martha Elmore. The presentation, originally scheduled for April 1, has been postponed. The meeting will be open to the public, but seating is limited. For more information, email letstalkhorses@hotmail.com.