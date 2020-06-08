A project one year in the making culminated this spring for the Independent Riders Saddle Club.
Club members followed the entire 11-month gestation period of Bird, a mare in club leader Linda Foxworthy’s barn.
It was a unique first for these preteens, something Foxworthy said she did not witness until later in life.
“I’m glad the kids got this opportunity,” Foxworthy said. “I’m glad to be able to share this experience with them.”
Utilizing their time to learn about all aspects of the horse’s pregnancy — looking for signs of when the baby would be born and gaining knowledge on proper nutrition and vaccination practices — different 4H-ers were present to feel the baby kick and identify the foal’s four white socks in an ultrasound.
“I got to feel Hot Shot’s kicks in her stomach,” said Addie Horst. “It was pretty amazing; I’ve never gotten to feel anything like that before.”
Ava Irwin was there to experience the birth, something all club members had originally hoped to be present for before COVID-19 and social distancing procedures put that plan on hold.
“It was definitely an experience to watch the baby be born,” said 12-year-old Irwin.
A year in, the project won’t stop here for the Independent Riders, who plan to work with Hot Shot for years to come.
In the next year, they will work to halter break and wean the colt, who 11-year-old Londyn Campbell said the Independent Riders have a special connection with.
“He loves us,” she said. “We’re his same size.”
Campbell’s father Jason said the project has provided valuable lessons to the girls, who are at the age where they’re learning about reproduction.
“Londyn learned the importance of feeding from the mom right away,” he said. “They’re very equivalent to humans in what they need.”
Independent Riders Saddle Club is open to youth interested with horses, whether they enjoy competing, trail riding or just hanging out in the barn. They don’t have to own a horse. Those interested should contact Linda Foxworthy at letstalkhorses@msn.com.