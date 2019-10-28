After stopping at a local gas station to get coffee, Tiffany Michaels encountered a sheriff’s car in her driveway on March 16.
The sheriff ordered a mandatory evacuation as a dike had been breached and flood waters were closing in. Michaels was given 15 minutes to evacuate.
“No one believed it would actually flood after 2011, so it was difficult to take the evacuation serious,” Michaels said.
But, as a precaution, Michaels had moved her horses to a friend’s house the night before.
After returning home several weeks later, Michaels found her entire acreage, including her house and horse barn, had been under water with levels as high as 6.5 feet.
Amidst the devastation, Michaels salvaged what she could including her horse equipment.
The Independent Riders 4-H Club had recently spent a meeting cleaning their saddles and equipment.
At the next meeting, Club Leader Linda Foxworthy, shared Michael’s flood photos with club members.
“I asked the kids if they would like to do a community service project,” Foxworthy said. “When I told them that my friend Tiffany needed help cleaning her water damaged horse equipment, all hands shot up without hesitation.
Members of the club are Boston Campbell, Londyn Campbell, Chloe Crowell, Addie Horst and Ava Irwin.
“I have not met the kids yet, but I am extremely appreciative for their hard work,” Michaels said.
— Information courtesy of Linda Foxworthy/Independent Riders 4-H Club.