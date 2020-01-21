My family was watching TV together over Christmas break when a new commercial aired.
It featured a family of four traveling for the holidays. To pacify his bickering preteen girls, dad gives them an iPad. The commercial cut through shots of the girls fiddling with the device in the car, an airplane, and their grandfather’s house.
As the plot thickened, we learned this was the family’s first Christmas without grandma. Nostalgic music started playing in the background as we saw the girls sorting through old photos and VHS tapes.
At this point, I sensed where this was going and I got a little uncomfortable. They sit down on Christmas morning with dad, mom, and grandpa to show them the movie, titled “Nana fell in love with grandpa.” The girls hadn’t been gaming; they’d been creating a video designed to make people cry … and buy iPads.
And that’s exactly what I started to do — cry, not buy.
This ad caught me by surprise, so I couldn’t hide my tears like I usually do. With a cough and a grunt, I abruptly got up from the couch and hightailed it into the bedroom where I could bawl in isolation like the emotionally mature man that I am.
Those marriage montages get me. Every time. Whether it’s an animated movie like Pixar’s “Up,” or a homemade funeral slideshow, you can bet I’ll be blubbering.
Why do I want to hide it?
Maybe I’m afraid people will laugh at what makes me cry. Of course, that’s exactly what my family did. Now, whenever that ad comes on, my kids joke with me, “Dad, time for you to go to the bedroom!”
We can joke about it now, but I’d like to get better at sharing my tears. Maybe, “I’m not crying. You’re crying,” isn’t the best way to handle the things that make the waterworks flow. What if we could take the shame out of our sorrows and say, “I’m not crying … Wait, yes I am”?
After all, “Jesus wept.”
That’s only one verse in the gospel of John (chapter 11, verse 35) but it tells us a lot about the man behind the tears. He cried because He cared; His friend Lazarus had died and been buried four days. The people nearby didn’t laugh; they marveled.
“See how He loved him!” (John 11: 36)
Some tears flow from a deep well of understanding. My tears over that Christmas commercial come from my love of family and the uncomfortable knowledge that we won’t always be together.
The tears of Jesus flowed from a deep understanding of our human condition. Jesus wept because He loved His friend, and possibly because He knew death was waiting for Him.
Jesus didn’t run away from the grave; He faced it. He raised Lazarus from death. He Himself was raised from the tomb. He is a savior who can create more than a tear-jerking video to commemorate our death. He can raise us to eternal life.
Since He understands how it feels to be human, Jesus doesn’t laugh at our tears. Quite the opposite: “You keep track of all my sorrows. You have collected all my tears in your bottle. You have recorded each one in your book.” (Psalm 56:8)
We all have our share of sorrows; there are things that bring even the toughest to tears. Whatever the pain may be and whenever it may hit you, God is someone who sees every sob. He is not ashamed of our tears. We don’t need to be ashamed, either.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmadsen@steadfastgretna.org.