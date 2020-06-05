Last Saturday morning, I sat down with my 11-year old daughter and sobbed like a child.
We were talking about the state of our nation and the rapidly escalating tension in Omaha. Talking about people I don’t want us to forget: George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
My daughter hasn’t forgotten the name Rosa Parks, and she mentioned her name in our conversation. So I found a YouTube video about Rosa and watched it with my little girl. As we watched together, we saw the injustice and the hatred. We saw her courage and strength.
And I couldn’t hold it in anymore.
“Dad, are you all right?”
I started to say, “Yeah, I’m fine,” but I caught myself and answered hoarsely, honestly. “No. I’m not all right.”
She was a little freaked out to see her daddy crying, but I’m not going to apologize for those tears. I’m sad and I’m angry at the same time. We all are.
But I’m not all right. And I think that’s … well, all right.
We should be outraged at what’s happening around us. We should recoil in horror when we see another human suffering unjustly. We should be incensed when we see peaceful protests escalate into looting.
But instead of just waiting for things to go “back to normal” so I can say I’m “all right” again, I find myself in the middle of a personal Popeye moment: “That’s all I can stand. And I can’t stand no more.”
See, what really stuck in my throat as I watched that video with my daughter was how history plays like a skipping record. I thought back to April 1992, when riots burned in Los Angeles because of the brutality inflicted on Rodney King. Dig deeper into our local and national history and you’ll find more injustice, brutality, and rioting.
Broaden the search and you’ll see how we’ve been killing our sisters and brothers for centuries — even from the very beginning. According to the Bible, murder was born when one brother killed his brother.
God warned Cain, but his anger spilled so violently that he spilled his brother’s innocent blood. No one filmed the fratricide, but God’s security cam caught every second.
“Then the Lord said to Cain, ‘Where is Abel your brother?’ And he said, ‘I do not know. Am I my brother’s keeper?’” (Genesis 4:9)
As if he didn’t know the answer.
God told Cain that the “voice of your brother’s blood is crying to Me from the ground.” The Lord cursed Cain, disbursing both justice and grace to the guilty party.
The blood of all innocents, of every skin color, still cries out for justice. And God, our perfectly just creator, commands us to “do justice” to all people. The two greatest commandments of the Bible are to love God and love our neighbor, no matter the color of their skin.
How are we doing with that?
The same we always have. One decade forward and two decades back. Which tells me that our problems are much deeper than our skin. Spiritually speaking, we’re all cut from Cain’s cloth. That’s more than a skin issue. It’s a sin issue. I’m not all right. You’re not all right. We’re all not all right.
And God is not all right with that.
To make things all right, God has given His Son, whose blood “…speaks of forgiveness instead of crying out for vengeance like the blood of Abel.” (Hebrews 12:24)
When the tears of our repentance mingle with the blood of his sacrifice, He changes us into people who no longer need to ask, “Am I my brother’s keeper?”
I’m all right with that.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmadsen@steadfastgretna.org.