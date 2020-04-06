If video streaming has taught me anything, it’s the value of the progress bar.
One glance at that little bottom-of-the-screen beauty answers two very relevant video questions: One, “How long is this?” Two: “How long do I have left?”
The first is a question of perspective. The second is a question of progress. Both queries come naturally for us and both of them speak to a basic human longing to know, “How long?”
How long is the grocery line? How long will shipping take? How long until supper?
Or, the question on everyone’s mind in the spring of 2020: How long is the coronavirus pandemic going to last?
How long will we be keeping our distances, Cloroxing our groceries, and Zoom calling our meetings?
How long will things be cancelled? How long will our jobs be affected? How long will schools be closed?
How long will we be in danger? How long will new cases be reported? How long will people be dying?
The questions are natural. The answers are elusive. When that happens, our question marks might just mutate into exclamation points.
“How long!”
Scroll back to the origins of the question and you’ll see it’s about more than chronology; it’s about theology. Asking, “how long” reveals how we long for perspective that understands the whole story, so we can make progress with hope that there is an end in sight.
Could God be the one with that sort of perspective and power? If He is, then why doesn’t He give us some answers already? That question is timeless. Throughout history, people of faith have felt the tension of timelines that make no sense, while worshiping a God who holds time in His hands.
If you feel that tension, you may want to add the Psalms to your COVID-19 playlist. The songwriters of Scripture asked the tough questions, especially when their connection with God seemed to be glitching.
“Be gracious to me, O Lord, for I am languishing; heal me, O Lord, for my bones are troubled. My soul also is greatly troubled. But you, O Lord—how long?” (Psalm 6:3)
It’s bad enough to be languishing. But when you’re languishing while your God who has the power to do something isn’t doing anything, you cry out.
How long?
The psalms are a template for crying out to the Lord. No sense editing out our frustrations for God. We can’t fake Him out; we might as well let Him know that we know that He knows.
When we cry out with that kind of honesty, we’ve reached the end of our own understanding. That’s a place of surrender, no doubt. But surrender is the place where God does His best work.
Jesus surrendered His life on a Roman cross. He felt the horrible pain of knowing that His Father, who had the power to save Him, was not intervening.
His pain-filled playlist included Psalm 22, “My God, My God, why have You forsaken me?” Some of His last words came from Psalm 31, “Into Your hands, O God, I commit my spirit.” He still trusted the Father, even when the timeline made no sense.
On the cross He was forsaken. In the tomb He was vindicated. Through surrender, God brought victory.
When we surrender our timelines to Him, we can find the perspective and progress we’re searching for when we ask, “How long?”
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmadsen@steadfastgretna.org.