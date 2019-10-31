Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER... MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY COUNTIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY. TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET. && THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 9:15 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.6 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER REMAIN NEAR 25.6 FEET THROUGH THURSDAY. &&
Most Popular
-
Chatelain: Nebraska football has lost 95 games in the 21st century, and I've exhausted my outrage
-
As Scott Frost praises Indiana's progress, Hoosier AD suggests Husker staff had 'no respect'
-
After things got 'heated' during Indiana loss, Scott Frost meets with players to clear the air
-
Services planned for man who died in fire Thursday morning in Omaha
-
The true story behind the Black Angel of Council Bluffs
TRENDING NOW
-
Local documentary address mental health in schools
-
Bellevue receives AA+ rating from Standard & Poor's
-
Omaha beef excited for new season with new personnel
-
Traffic lights on horizon for Highway 6/31, Lincoln Road intersection
-
Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Bellevue robbery that turned deadly
promotion
Subscribe to the Gretna Breeze for one year and receive a $15 gift card to McKinney's Food Center.