Homecoming court

The 2019 Gretna High School homecoming court. Front, from left: Rebekah Hall, Lydia Yost, Kate Zeleny, Carlyn Briganti, Reese Pichler, Kenedy Schaecher, Carly Zabloudil, Payton Plugge and Jada Scharff. Back, from left: Kellen McLaughlin, Ely Doble, Tristian Duin, Cameron Ellis, Blake Podany, Cooper Idt, Jonah Bricker, Josh Human and TJ Huber. These seniors were selected by an all school vote. The coronation ceremony will be Friday at 10:15 p.m. in the Gretna High School Theatre.

 Photo submitted by Gretna High School

