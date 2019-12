Gretna Vision Source staff stand with their tree of beans. More than 100 cans of beans were collected by the business, which offered customers a chance to open an ornament on the tree when they brough in four cans or bags of beans. Each ornament contained a discount of up to 20% off a glasses order. The beans will be donated to Operation Others, which puts together boxes of food for a complete Christmas meal for families in need throughout the Omaha area.