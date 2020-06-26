A longtime Gretna resident, Linda Hill brought her business closer to home nearly 15 years ago.
“This is my community,” Hill said. “I love this community. It’s great to work with and be with the people in my town.”
Working for various Omaha florists over the years, Hill was able to move closer to home in 2006 when a friend asked if she’d like to share a space with his pharmacy in Village Square and open her own shop.
Hill’s shop occupied Village Square for five years. In 2011, Town & Country Floral opened in its downtown Gretna location.
“It’s been a great spot for us,” Hill said.
Hill grew up around flowers. She, her mother and her grandmother spent countless hours together in the garden at their home when she was growing up.
“It’s always been in our blood to garden,” she said. “It’s always been our happy place.”
Working a wildflower garden and using the plants in dried flower crafts at Omaha-area farmers markets eventually led Hill to fresh floral.
A self-described “design shop with a sales floor” the floral shop relies heavily on online traffic. The shop also features a cozy consultation area that allows those planning funerals and weddings to sit down and connect with Hill and her team.
A staple of the community, Town & Country Floral takes pride in its community, standing alongside its neighbors for all big life events.
“We’re here for those important days, recognizing those moments with them,” Hill said. “I’ve felt very blessed to be here to meet the needs of the community. It’s what we do.
“We really do care for the community and the people in it. I like to be there for people during all of their stuff — the good, bad and ugly.”
Throughout the years, Town & Country Floral has participated in the Gretna Days parade, handing out roses to community members who lined the route. The shop also provides refreshments during the Gretna Days car show.
An annual tradition, Town & Country Floral’s open house is a trademark of the Gretna Downtown Association’s holiday event, Greenery and Glitter. Hill is a member on the Downtown Association’s board.
Hill and her team provide cookies and hot cider, visits with Santa and Belgian horse-drawn hayrack rides during the event each year.
“My kids grew up here and both came back to raise their families,” Hill said of Gretna. “One of my daughters told me she wanted to move back because she felt like she had the ideal childhood and wanted her kids to experience that as well.
“I’ve been here a long time and I’m thankful to work here and be a florist in Gretna.”