Logan Herring was named 2020 Gretna City Council president Dec. 17 after a unanimous vote by his fellow council members.
Herring became the youngest council member in city history after he earned 58 percent of the 2016 vote for Ward 1.
Also at the Dec. 17 meeting, the council:
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a conditional use permit to Hy-Vee Inc. for a convenience store with fuel sales in the mixed use commercial zoning district. The convenience store/gas station will sit on a 2.84 acre portion of Lot 359 of the Aspen Creek subdivision, generally located north of Highway 370 and east of 192nd Street.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately recommended approval of a preliminary plat with a zoning change from neighborhood commercial and general commercial to entirely general commercial to Batis Development for a subdivision to be known as BDC Commons, generally located northwest of Highway 6/31 and southeast of South Street. Preliminary plans for the area include a possible small grocer, convenience store and restaurant. The property, which will be accessed by a new traffic signal at Highway 31 and adjacent Bryan Street, will feature a privacy fence that abuts the neighboring homes.
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2057, adopting regulations for the City of Gretna’s processing of applications for and the deployment of small wireless facilities by telecommunications companies.
• Approved and adopted Resolution 12-19 (2), authorization to waive bidding procedures and authorizing the purchase of a John Deere backhoe from Sourcewell.
• Approved and adopted Resolution 12-19 (3), approval of year end certification of the city street superintendent.
• Approved the mayor’s annual appointments for 2020 and approved a contract for 2020 with D.A. Davidson and Company.
• Approved the Nebraska Kidney Association Share a Spare 5K Color Run on May 9, 2020.
• Approved Keno Lotto Operator Agreement Amendment No. 1. The amendment added three years to the contract and also adopted ball drop procedures.
• Approved Pilot Travel Centers LLC manager’s liquor application for Deborah M. Allen.
• Approved a change order return of $29,260.83 from TAB Construction for 204th and Angus streets improvements. The council then approved a final pay request to TAB for $302,373.37.
• Approved a pay request of $31,444.80 to Vrba Construction Inc. for 2019 water main improvements.
• Approved a change order of an additional $20,162.27 to Kersten Construction Inc. for Lakeview water main improvements. The council then approved a final pay request to Kersten for $118,977.16.
• Approved a pay request of $72,098.14 to Vrba Construction Inc. for municipal well No. 6 transmission main.
• Approved a special designated liquor license to Gretna Wine and Spirits for Jan. 23, 2020.
The council then entered executive session to discuss threatened and pending litigation.
The next regular council meeting will be Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month.
