Logan Herring, current Gretna City Council president, has filed for a second term.
Herring has recently worked closely with the City of Gretna’s newly-formed Gretna Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, working to plan for the Fields at Gretna park buildout and potential aquatics and recreation facility.
“I think there’s still a lot of stuff that we’ve been working on since before my first term and during my term that I’d still like to see come to fruition,” Herring said. “I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to represent my neighbors for the last three years and I’d like to keep trying to push things forward and make sure the city moves in the right direction.”
Herring currently represents Ward 1 and is wrapping up an aviation major at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.