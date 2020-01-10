From left, Leola Campbell, Pam Carlson, Krista Waddell (Silver Ridge’s Director of Resident Services), Maria Novotny, Sarah Stoakes (Silver Ridge Administrator), Barb McQuitty, and Gretna Neighbors volunteers Karron Brugmann, Dave Stage and Pat Miller. Residents and staff of Silver Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Support joined Gretna Neighbors volunteers Dec. 19 to deliver food and essentials collected by residents, their families and friends and Silver Ridge staff. The donation was made on behalf of Hillcrest Health Services’ holiday food drive, which collects items and donates them locally at each Hillcrest location. More than 2,000 pounds of food was collected between all Hillcrest locations.