The morning of Dec. 11 started out like any normal morning in the Krcilek household.
Adam Krcilek was getting his things ready for work while his daughter began her morning grabbing breakfast and sitting down in front of the television.
But things took a turn for the weird when Krcilek stepped outside to start his truck.
A voice entered the home, addressing Krcilek’s daughter: “Hey, what show is that? I’ve seen that show before.”
When Krcilek re-enters the home, he heads for the fridge and hears the voice himself: “What are you eating? Are you hungry?”
As he realizes where the voice is coming from, Krcilek pulls up the app on his phone, approaching the camera on his kitchen counter.
“I wanted to talk to the person, say what are you doing, who are you,” Krcilek said. “As soon as I got closer and looked on my phone to see what’s going on, they hit the siren button and signed off.”
Krcilek immediately unplugged the camera, silencing the alarm. Later that afternoon, he called Ring, the camera service the Krcilek’s utilized in their home.
Ring explained that it was not a security breach in their system, but rather through the Krcilek’s WiFi and accounts.
They advised Krcilek to set up a two-step authentication, a newer service offered by Ring that Krcilek said was not available when he originally installed the cameras.
Ring was able to look back on the footage and see that another iPhone — neither Krcilek’s or his wife’s — had logged on, and had watched him and his daughter for about six minutes.
Ring released the following statement following the incident:
“Customer trust is important to us and we take the security of our devices seriously. Our security team has investigated this incident and we have no evidence of an unauthorized intrusion or compromise of Ring’s systems or network.
“Recently, we were made aware of an incident where malicious actors obtained some Ring users’ account credentials (e.g., username and password) from a separate, external, non-Ring service and reused them to log in to some Ring accounts. Unfortunately, when the same username and password is reused on multiple services, it’s possible for bad actors to gain access to many accounts.
“Upon learning of the incident, we took appropriate actions to promptly block bad actors from known affected Ring accounts and affected users have been contacted. Consumers should always practice good password hygiene and we encourage Ring customers to change their passwords and enable two-factor authentication.”
Ring also recommends using strong passwords, updating them regularly and using different passwords for different accounts.
Krcilek said he has not plugged the cameras back in since the incident.
The family may continue to utilize Ring’s outdoor doorbell service, but will likely no longer use the cameras inside the home.