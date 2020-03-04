Members of SWAT and Team 4:12, Gretna United Methodist Church’s middle school and high school youth groups, got right to work at a recent meeting.
On Feb. 19, the groups participated in a Kids Against Hunger packing party, a tradition among church members for more than 15 years.
During the event, students spent time packing meals for children suffering from malnutrition all over the world. The meals were a Latin Rice pack that featured soy, beans and spices, incorporating both nutrients and flavor into one small package.
About 35 volunteers packed a whopping 8,280 meals in one hour.
The meals will be shipped both nationally and internationally by Kids Against Hunger, an organization dedicated to ending world hunger.
“Getting kids involved with volunteering is a good character build,” said Nicole Hunter, GUMC senior high youth leader. “It gives them insight into what’s going on around the world.
“It’s a good way to kick off Lent.”