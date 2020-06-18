Gretna voices join Papillion protest

From left, Noah Hadley, 18; Trent Fechtmeister, 17; and Alaric Schiltz, 18, hold up signs during a June 4 protest in Papillion City Park. The three live in Gretna and traveled to Papillion to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

 Photo by Hailey Stolze

