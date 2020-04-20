Jason Lauritsen, a keynote speaker based in Gretna, recently found himself with some free time.
When concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic prompted many cancellations and postponements in his schedule, Lauritsen decided to make the best of things.
So he and his colleagues at Achieve Engagement — an online community focused on creating an employee-friendly and engaging workplace — embraced the opportunity to use their knowledge to reach others.
“Once we got past the initial sort of freak out and 'What does this mean for all of us?,' from a business perspective immediately for me the thought was, 'How can I help and lead people through this in some way that’s helpful?'” Lauritsen said.
Working with the staff at Achieve Engagement, Lauritsen helped coordinate a live, six-hour long online event April 7 that featured seven 45-minute sessions.
“In COVID time, one day is like a month, so we knew we had to do this fast,” said Lauritsen, who noted the event was put together in about two weeks' time.
“We thought we could try and provide some information. We started putting together an event where we could bring together some thought leaders or experts to address the issues they’re facing right now. The things we were hearing were pretty consistent: dealing with uncertainty, how and what should we be communicating, newly remote work forces, how to equip managers to deal with employees who are scared or anxious… dealing with challenges we’ve never had before.
“The purpose was to get people what they needed right now from people who had the expertise to help. I was curious to throw myself into a project that forced me to figure this all out and how this is all going to work. I was able to learn a lot.”
The event featured six speakers, along with a panel discussion as well as “office hours,” or meetings hosted through Zoom, where people could drop in and share challenges they were facing as well as potential solutions.
“One of the things really important for us was to reflect the reality of where we were,” Lauritsen said. “We wanted it to feel authentic to where we are. We also tried to bring some humor in throughout the day. There’s plenty of heaviness going around… it’s healthy to laugh a little bit.”
Lauritsen's solo presentation focused on "Managing Employee Performance from your Couch."
He emphasized that building and cultivating relationships facilitates performance. Key tips offered to managers were to create clear expectations and to check in regularly to both provide support and receive feedback.
Other topics included leading teams through uncertainty, employee communications, exploring the role of employee feedback, managing anxiety in uncertain times and essential well-being.
Lauritsen said the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. After just a week of promotion, more than 2,300 people had registered for the event. At any given time, between 700 and 1,100 people were online during the live event, which reached a global audience as people came and went throughout the day. The event was also recorded so people who register can access the content.
“I’ve been creating or doing live online events for awhile, but a six-hour event with people coming and going, and all the moving pieces, was new to me,” Lauritsen said. “I’ve always felt, especially with video, there’s something engaging and intimate about that. I’m more convinced than ever that we’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible for online collective events like this.
“I’m really excited about being able to be a part of, not only being able to do more virtual presentations and speaking, but to be a part of a group that helps innovate and create what this looks like going forward.”
For more information, or to view the event, visit eeconnectevent.com.